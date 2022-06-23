Your Photos
Officials warn of swimmer’s itch in Detroit Lake

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the city of Detroit Lakes, MN are warning people about swimmer’s itch in the lake.

The city says the lake is scheduled to get treated the last week of June.

To avoid swimmer’s itch you’re encouraged to fully dry off with a towel immediately after swimming, and take a shower before the lake water evaporates off your skin.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says swimmer’s itch is a temporary rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites.

Talk to your doctor if you’re concerned about any rash that develops after taking a dip in a lake.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

