Olives to change ownership

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Come next week, the Mankato Mediterranean restaurant Olives will be under new management.

The Massad family, who has owned and operated Olives for 15 years, made the announcement on Facebook. The Massad family said the new management will take over June 30.

The new owners will still be accepting Olives gift cards.

In the post, the Massad family thanked staff and guests, old and new, for their years of support.

