Parade of Planets tonight, comfortable weather ahead with weekend storms

Despite partly cloudy skies expected in the area tonight, you may want to go out early tomorrow morning and look up to see The Parade of Planets before cloudier skies move in ahead of weekend storm chances.

Today we are looking at a day full of sunshine as temperatures return to the low 90s by this afternoon. Despite the low 90s in the area, the heat index should remain minimal as we are not looking at much humidity in the area. This means that the heat index shouldn’t reach those triple digits like they did at the start of this week.

Tonight you’ll want to set your alarm to head outside early tomorrow morning. Despite partly cloudy skies, you should still be able to see the Parade of Planets early tomorrow morning. Just before sunrise tomorrow, 5 planets along with the moon will be visible to the naked eye. The planets will be in order looking east to south starting with Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, along with our moon. This is the first time this has happened in 100 years. Once the sun starts to rise, the brightness of the planets will either start to dim or continue to set below the horizon.

Tomorrow will start off with mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies in the area and comfortable temperatures around the 70-degree mark. By the afternoon hours, we will continue to teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy as some active weather moves through portions of central and northern Minnesota. This active weather should steer clear of our area but may bring some extra cloud coverage with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by the afternoon hours.

Skies will continue to become cloudy heading into the late night and overnight hours as showers and thunderstorms are likely to return to the area overnight with temperatures dropping to around the 70-degree mark once again by Saturday morning. Saturday will remain mostly cloudy for the majority of the day as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue with highs rising into the low-80s by Saturday afternoon. Through the evening hours and late-night hours, skies will gradually start clearing up as temperatures drop into the upper 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday we will see sunshine return in full swing but cooler temperatures as they are likely to hover in the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon hours. Clear skies will stick around Sunday night as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by Monday morning.

Next week we will see mostly sunny skies for the first half of the week with comfortable temperatures ranging in the mid-80s. Conditions will gradually change by the middle to end of next week as cloudy skies move in with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.