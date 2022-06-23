Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ready for review: Minnesota DNR’s new wolf management plan

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A judge on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, has ordered federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in his ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.(Jacob W. Frank | Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA-- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the latest wolf management proposal.

This new plan is ready for public review.

MN DNR spokespeople say it will help keep the state’s wolf population healthy and drive down human conflicts with the animal.

It also outlines how the state will decide whether to hold future wolf hunting or trapping seasons.

DNR leaders want your input on the proposal draft and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation once finalized.

Anyone who has an interest in Minnesota wolves will be invited to give their feedback regardless of affiliation or interactions with wolves.

DNR wants your feedback.

A 20-member wolf plan advisory committee worked to identify issues and explore options for wolf conservation in Minnesota.

People are welcome to join a free webinar about the plan will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.

The DNR expects to finalize the wolf management plan early fall.

Comments on the proposed plan are accepted until August 8.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Veterans and community members from around the Northland gathered in Chisholm to honor fallen...
wall that heals kbjr
50 years of Title IX at Minnesota State Mankato
50 years of Title IX at Minnesota State Mankato
50 years of Title IX at Minnesota State Mankato
Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft,...
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
MN
MN Department of Labor hopes frontline worker pay will be administered this fall