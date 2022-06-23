Ready for review: Minnesota DNR’s new wolf management plan

MINNESOTA-- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the latest wolf management proposal.

This new plan is ready for public review.

MN DNR spokespeople say it will help keep the state’s wolf population healthy and drive down human conflicts with the animal.

It also outlines how the state will decide whether to hold future wolf hunting or trapping seasons.

DNR leaders want your input on the proposal draft and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation once finalized.

Anyone who has an interest in Minnesota wolves will be invited to give their feedback regardless of affiliation or interactions with wolves.

DNR wants your feedback.

A 20-member wolf plan advisory committee worked to identify issues and explore options for wolf conservation in Minnesota.

People are welcome to join a free webinar about the plan will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.

The DNR expects to finalize the wolf management plan early fall.

Comments on the proposed plan are accepted until August 8.

Click here for more information.

