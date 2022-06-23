Your Photos
Small airplane with failed engine emergency lands at Sauk Co. airport

Emergency landing
Emergency landing(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A failed engine is to blame for a small plane having to emergency land Wednesday in Sauk County, officials reported.

Sauk County dispatchers received a report just after 6:05 p.m. of an aircraft that had landed at the Tri-County Regional Airport, overshot the runway and landed in a field.

When deputies arrived at the airport, the Minnesota pilot of the small plane told them that its engine failed. He was forced to make an emergency landing, but overshot the runway due to it being short and the plane not having engine power.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that the airplane passed over Mercer Road and stopped in a field south of the airport.

The pilot was uninjured and his plane received no damage, the sheriff’s office added.

The FAA and NTSB investigated the emergency landing, along with the sheriff’s office.

