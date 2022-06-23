Three arrested on drug, firearm charges in Lower Sioux Community

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three were arrested in the Lower Sioux Community following a narcotics search warrant execution Wednesday.

Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says drug task force agents found methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl at a residence in the community.

Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force Agents also note firearms violations as a result of the search.

An investigation is ongoing, names of those arrested have not been released but charges are pending according to the sheriff’s office.

