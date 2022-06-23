Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Three arrested on drug, firearm charges in Lower Sioux Community

Three were arrested in the Lower Sioux Community following a narcotics search warrant execution...
Three were arrested in the Lower Sioux Community following a narcotics search warrant execution Wednesday.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three were arrested in the Lower Sioux Community following a narcotics search warrant execution Wednesday.

Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says drug task force agents found methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl at a residence in the community.

Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force Agents also note firearms violations as a result of the search.

An investigation is ongoing, names of those arrested have not been released but charges are pending according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - With high temperatures coming to the area, It is important to keep an eye out for all...
Keeping an eye out for different heat related illnesses and their signs
With high temperatures coming to the area, It is important to keep an eye out for all the...
Keeping an eye out for different heat related illnesses and their signs
The three-dose Pediatric Pfizer vaccine is available for children ages three or four, and the...
Hy-Vee offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines