Warm & humid with scattered storms

It is getting warmer. This brief stretch of warm, humid weather will continue through Friday and will be followed by cooler, more comfortable weather that will last through the weekend and into next week. As you might expect, with the increase in heat and moisture there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our first chance of showers and thunderstorms will be tonight. While the overall severe threat is low, one or two isolated storms could produce large hail and/or damaging straight-line wind gusts. Friday will be warm and even more humid and that will bring an even better chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. Once again, some storms could be severe, with the primary threat being large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s and the humidity will be quite a bit higher than it was yesterday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible tonight. While the overall severe threat is low (just a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5,) one or two storms could become severe, with the main threats being large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts.

Friday will be slightly cooler but a lot more humid. The dew point will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s on Friday afternoon and that will crank the heat index into the mid to upper 90s. A cold front will move across the region late Friday, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and Friday night. Once again, some storms could be strong to severe, with the primary threat being large hail and/or damaging straight-line wind gusts.

The cold front will blow the heat and humidity out of here, leaving us with a cooler and much more comfortable weekend. Saturday will start with a few lingering thundershowers followed by sunshine, cooler temps and falling humidity. Sunday will be a “top 10 day” with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry, comfortable weather will continue into next week with gradual warming through the week. While there could be a few off-and-on scattered showers and thunderstorms, overall precipitation chances are generally low through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.