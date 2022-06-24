Chance for severe weather tonight, comfortable weather next week

Despite sunshine expected this afternoon, showers and thunderstorms return overnight with a chance for some strong to severe storms possible ahead of quieter, more comfortable weather next week.

Today will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as temperatures rise into the low 90s by this afternoon. A little bit of humidity is expected as dew points will hover in the mid to upper 60s, this means it will feel a little sticky outside through the afternoon hours. The good news is, despite the humidity expected in the area, we are not looking at excessive heat and high humidity leading to heat indices in the triple digits. Instead, we may only see heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. We are also looking at a nice breeze up to 20 mph possible through the day, though some areas may see winds and gusts up to 25 mph at times.

With the overnight active weather in the forecast, we are going to keep a close eye on the storm chances as we are seeing a level 1 through level 3 risk for strong to severe weather in the area. This means we are seeing a marginal risk, slight risk, and enhanced risk here in the upper Midwest. All modes of severe weather are possible from damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a couple of tornadoes possible. The higher tornado threat is more to our north and northwest, but that doesn’t mean we can’t see an isolated tornado or two in our area.

Showers and thunderstorms are looking to hold off until after midnight when they start to move into the area from the south-southwest, reaching the Mankato area between 1 am and 2 am tomorrow morning. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning hours tomorrow and into the early afternoon hours, clearing out between 2 pm and 3 pm here in southern Minnesota.

Once the last of the showers and thunderstorms dissipate out of the area, we will see gradual clearing with sunshine returning to the area with temperatures hovering around the 80-degree mark through the afternoon hours. Clear skies sticking around overnight into Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 50s.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend and next week despite mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s through the afternoon hours before dipping into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will remain on the quiet and comfortable side with highs hovering in the mid to upper 80s as we close out June and welcome July with a nice mix of sunshine and cloud coverage. Rain chances next week will remain minimal with a slim chance for some isolated showers on Tuesday and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday.

