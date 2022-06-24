Eastbound lane of Lee Blvd. to close on June 28

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers who travel eastbound on Lee Blvd. will have to look for an alternate route,

The eastbound (downhill) lane of Lee Blvd. will be closed from Lor Ray Dr. to Belgrade Ave. on Tues., June 28, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. for maintenance by city staff.

The westbound (uphill) lanes will remain open during the closure.

Vehicles will be able to use Lookout Dr. or Hwy 14 as an alternate route.

Access to Belgrade Ave. from Lookout Dr. in lower North Mankato will remain open.

