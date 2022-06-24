Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
By Brian Shlonsky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - It sparked outrage and conversation the second it was posted on social media.

A doorbell camera captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box. Then a UPS driver pulls out a marker of his own and writes a message later that same day.

It was all centered around a sign in the family’s front yard that said, ‘Keep abortion safe and legal.’

The family who lives in the home said that the sign has been up for months, but they’ve never had any issues.

Recently, their doorbell camera captured a FedEx driver writing on a box while walking up their sidewalk to make a delivery.

The message reads, “It shouldn’t be but don’t worry it will be, just not in Kentucky. Because it is murder of a life. Good day.” The family said they believe that the message was in response to their yard sign.

“Literal shock,” Mallory Disbrow said. “I could not believe that a FedEx driver, wearing a FedEx uniform, would have written that. This isn’t a comment box on Facebook. This isn’t just something you drop and run away. I mean, we could absolutely knock on the door, have a conversation. I’d be willing to have a conversation about anything I put in my yard. That’s why I put it there.”

The story takes another twist when the couple’s surveillance cameras capture a UPS driver arriving later in the day. He appeared to read the message that the FedEx driver had written on the box, and proceeds to cross it out with a marker, writing instead ‘Continue to exercise your first amendment rights- UPS.’

“We create laws for humans. We need to be fair and expect others to treat everyone well, and we hope that’s the way our girls approach life,” Disbrow said. “We live on a street that has varying opinions about the world, and we all come together. We have a great street. We all come together. We have happy hours in the front yard.”

Disbrow’s husband, Chase Abell, said that the couple contacted FedEx, and an employee told them that they take these matters seriously. But they haven’t heard anything else.

“Why would somebody write a message like that on somebody else’s property?” Abell said. “I mean, we’re all entitled to our own opinions, of course, but I didn’t stop him and write nasty comments on his truck before he drove away.”

The couple said that they plan to keep the box as a memento to use to teach their children someday: “We’re just trying to set a better example, and try to make a better world for our girls, who are 20 months old.”

WAVE News reached out to both FedEx and UPS about the story. Reporters with WAVE have been in touch with UPS, but have not received a formal statement. FedEx has not yet responded.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement
FILE - Today is the final day that all 26 colleges and seven Minnesota State Universities will...
Final day for waived application fees
FILE - Tourtellotte Pool will be temporarily closed this weekend for swim meets.
Tourtellotte pool closed this weekend for swim meets
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health’s Vaccination site at the Mall of America is doubling...
Mall of America doubling pediatric vaccine appointments