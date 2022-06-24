Your Photos
Final day for waived application fees

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re thinking about applying to a Minnesota State school, you still have time to save a few extra bucks during the process.

Today is the final day that all 26 colleges and seven Minnesota State Universities will waive application fees.

It’s all part of Minnesota State Week, which runs through today, featuring special campus visits and college events.

Application fees typically range from $10 to $20, which can make all the difference for students still exploring all of their options.

