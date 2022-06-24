Fowles posts double-double in return, Lynx beat Mercury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 10 rebounds in her return from an injury and Moriah Jefferson scored 21 points as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 100-88 on Thursday night.

Minnesota (5-13) has won 17 of the last 20 meetings with Phoenix, including an 84-71 victory on Tuesday.

Fowles had been sidelined for five games due to a cartilage injury in her right knee. She entered averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in 12 games and was 7 of 12 from the field in 22 minutes of limited action.

Total. Team. Effort.



Mo - 21 pts. / 3 reb. / 5 ast. / 2 stl.

Mac - 15 pts. / 4 reb. / 2 ast. / 1 stl.

AP - 12 pts. / 8 reb. / 6 ast. / 2 stl.

DD - 15 pts. / 4 reb. / 4 ast.

Syl - 14 pts. / 10 reb. pic.twitter.com/Weq14LxfdR — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 24, 2022

Kayla McBride and Damiris Dantas each scored 15 points, and Aerial Powers had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which set a season high for points.

Jefferson scored 12 points in the first half and Dantas added 11 as Minnesota led 60-48. Three Phoenix starters reached double-digit scoring in the first half and Skylar Diggins-Smith had nine points.

Tina Charles finished with 26 points and Diana Taurasi added 23 for Phoenix (6-12). Diggins-Smith finished with 14 points and Shey Peddy added 12.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.