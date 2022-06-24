Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Waseca hospital expansion, renovation

Groundbreaking ceremony at Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca
Groundbreaking ceremony at Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A special groundbreaking was held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca Friday.

A ceremony kicked off a $4.2 million expansion and renovation of the Emergency Department.

Mayo says the finished product will include an improved floor plan and vehicle entry points to increase efficiency.

It will also have a new wing of patient rooms and a multi-functional ambulance garage.

“This is going to produce an environment for the next several generations of Wasecans to have state-of-the-art facilities in the Emergency Room and really enhance the care that we provide,” stated Waseca Medical Director Martin Herrmann.

Mayo says construction will take about a year to complete, and the department will remain fully operational during construction.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

The second annual pollinate event takes place on Saturday
(CNN, WJLA)
Politicians, advocates react to overturn of Roe v. Wade
Mankato pharmacies offer Covid-19 vaccines for kids 3 years old and over
Sen. Tina Smith gets bi-partisan support for One Health Act
Sen. Tina Smith responds to SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade