Groundbreaking ceremony held for Waseca hospital expansion, renovation

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A special groundbreaking was held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca Friday.

A ceremony kicked off a $4.2 million expansion and renovation of the Emergency Department.

Mayo says the finished product will include an improved floor plan and vehicle entry points to increase efficiency.

It will also have a new wing of patient rooms and a multi-functional ambulance garage.

“This is going to produce an environment for the next several generations of Wasecans to have state-of-the-art facilities in the Emergency Room and really enhance the care that we provide,” stated Waseca Medical Director Martin Herrmann.

Mayo says construction will take about a year to complete, and the department will remain fully operational during construction.

