Keegan is a King: Murray drafted 4th overall to the Sacramento Kings

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The highest ever in Hawkeye history.

The Prairie High School graduate earned All-American honors as a sophomore after averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Murray only had one scholarship offer after his senior year of high school, but after a year of prep school at DME Academy, he earned a scholarship to the University of Iowa, where his father, Kenyon, played.

Keegan’s twin brother, Kris, decided to return to the Hawkeyes after testing the NBA draft waters.

For more on Murray’s journey to the NBA, click here.

