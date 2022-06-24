Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mall of America doubling pediatric vaccine appointments

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health’s Vaccination site at the Mall of America is doubling the number of daily appointments available for children six months to five years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To meet high demand from Minnesota families, the Mall of America site will offer 500 total appointments a day for this age group.

On the first day, vaccines were available for the age group, the Mall of America vaccine site vaccinated 280 Minnesota children.

Pharmacies, clinics and pediatricians are beginning to accept appointments as they receive vaccine shipments this week.

Minnesotans can find an appointment near them using the Find Vaccine Locations map on mn,gov..

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Today is the final day that all 26 colleges and seven Minnesota State Universities will...
Final day for waived application fees
FILE - Tourtellotte Pool will be temporarily closed this weekend for swim meets.
Tourtellotte pool closed this weekend for swim meets
Today is the final day that all 26 colleges and seven Minnesota State Universities will waive...
Final day for waived application fees
A chance for strong to severe storms returns tonight, quiet, comfortable weather returning next...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 6-24-22 - clipped version