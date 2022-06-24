Mall of America doubling pediatric vaccine appointments

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health’s Vaccination site at the Mall of America is doubling the number of daily appointments available for children six months to five years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To meet high demand from Minnesota families, the Mall of America site will offer 500 total appointments a day for this age group.

On the first day, vaccines were available for the age group, the Mall of America vaccine site vaccinated 280 Minnesota children.

Pharmacies, clinics and pediatricians are beginning to accept appointments as they receive vaccine shipments this week.

Minnesotans can find an appointment near them using the Find Vaccine Locations map on mn,gov..

