Mankato pharmacies offer Covid-19 vaccines for kids 3 years old and over

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Covid-19 vaccination is now approved for kids 6 months to 5 years old.

Local pharmacies tell us they are now offering the recently approved Covid-19 vaccine for kids 3 and over.

At Hyvee in Mankato, they have Pfizer vaccines for kids who are 3 and older, and Pfizer vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds. They also offer flu, and tetanus vaccines for kids at the pharmacy.

Cub West in Mankato has Covid-19 vaccines for kids 5 and older, they also have flu vaccines for kids 6 and older.

Both pharmacies say they are fully stocked.

HyVee says there are no walk-ins for kids to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

