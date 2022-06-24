Minnesota and Iowa leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

“Moments ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

This Supreme Court’s decision is a blatant violation of Minnesotans’ right to make their own reproductive health decisions.

But let me say it again: There will never be a ban on abortion in Minnesota under my watch.

I know you’re angry. I’m angry too. But right now we need to do everything in our power to not go backwards.

Minnesota is a leader in reproductive rights in our region and across the entire country. I will not allow Donald Trump’s 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court to set our state back 50 years to a time where abortion rights weren’t protected.

Every Minnesotan - not anti-abortion politicians or Donald Trump’s Supreme Court - should be able to decide for themselves whether or when they start a family.

But to secure reproductive freedom, we need to win in November. Our Republican opponents have pledged to ban abortion entirely if they win, making the governor’s office the last line of defense against an abortion ban in Minnesota.”