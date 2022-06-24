Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota and Iowa leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion Friday morning, which had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Leaders of Minnesota and Iowa have started to release statements regarding the decision.

Minnesota Governor Walz released the following statement:

Gov. Walz also released the following tweet on Twitter:

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan released the following statement:

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement:

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann released the following statement:

Representative Angie Craig released the following statement:

U.S. Senator Tina Smith released the following statement:

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn released the following statement:

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement:

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released the following statement:

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following tweet on Twitter:

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) released the following statement:

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown released the following statement:

Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL – Rochester) released the following statement:

More statements will be added as they are released.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Le Sueur-Henderson bond referendum starts early voting session
Le Sueur-Henderson bond referendum starts early voting session
Title IX
Our Town: Univ. of Iowa celebrating history of Title IX
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks to reporters on Thursday, June 23, 2022,...
Jensen seeks tax cuts to help Minnesota cope with inflation
Iowa democrats make case to remain first in nation to caucus
Iowa democrats make case to remain first in nation to caucus