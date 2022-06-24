Your Photos
MN Department of Labor hopes frontline worker pay will be administered this fall

MN
MN(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry did not say definitively when it will start giving out frontline worker pay, but the department’s deputy commissioner says the department has a timeframe.

“We’re looking at fall for the payments to be made,” said Nicole Blissenbach, deputy commissioner for the MN Department of Labor.

With a month left in the applications process, they’re not sure how many more there will be.

“We won’t know until we know, so we won’t really know how many workers in Minnesota meet the eligibility criteria until we’re at the end of the appeals process,” said Blissenbach.

After the Dept. of Labor processes all of these applications, applicants who were denied the program will have 15 days to appeal that decision. Then, there will be some more time needed to process the final applicant pool.

“The process was pretty seamless, once you got doing it, and now you’re kind of in a pool, they evaluate it, and then they get back to you as far as if you’re eligible,” said Brad Trahan, a professional search recruiter for Express Employment Professionals in Rochester.

Trahan said he was surprised at how many people did not realize they would be eligible.

“They heard about the front line worker pay, but they did not realize it could affect them, and the manufacturing was a big one,” said Trahan. “You know there’s so many categories, you got hotels, manufacturing.”

One problem identified is that more applicants overall may mean less money for everyone. The state allocated $500 million to the program, which will be divided up evenly amongst all accepted applications.

