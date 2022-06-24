Politicians, advocates react to overturn of Roe v. Wade

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion.

“It’s gonna have huge implications for women across the country,” stated Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).

The nation’s leading reproductive health research organization, the Guttmacher Institute, reports one in four American women will have an abortion by age 45.

Some are celebrating the ruling. It’s what the state’s largest pro-life organization, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, had been hoping for.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we’re so excited,” said MCCL advocate Cathy Blaeser.

But Senator Tina Smith and abortion rights supporters are calling it a step backwards.

“The Supreme Court has rolled back 58 years of freedom,” Smith mentioned.

Access to the procedure is a right all women had for 50 years.

It’s now up to the states, and about half are expected to ban it.

Abortion access will remain protected in Minnesota by the state’s constitution, which MCCL sees it as the next hurdle to jump.

“We will begin to work to overturn the state constitution, or the decision that brought us abortion on demand,” Blaeser added.

Smith believes many Americans have lost trust in the Supreme Court, and regaining it would require some big changes like adding more justices.

“The Supreme Court has clearly, in my mind, become another political arm of government,” Smith explained. “How do we restore balance to the Court?”

Smith said Roe v. Wade could be the first of many cases the high court overturns.

“Other Supreme Court decisions protecting people’s due process rights are on the table for being challenged, and for being looked at, so that means that they’re sending a signal to some of the most extreme people in the Republican Party and in our country that they are open to hearing challenges against marriage equality,” Smith stated. “Even the Supreme Court decision which says that married women should have access to contraceptives; they specifically said that court case is open to discussion. This is a stunning move. It shows, I think, how extreme the Supreme Court is. Basically, the core question is who gets to decide?”

It’s a decision Roe v. Wade left to women-- that’s being called into question once again.

“It shouldn’t be based on the woman’s decision of whether or not that’s a baby. That is a baby from the moment of conception,” Blaeser added.

