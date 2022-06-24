Your Photos
The second annual pollinate event takes place on Saturday

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato partners with the North Mankato Taylor Library to host its second annual “Let’s Pollinate” event tomorrow.

The event is free from 9 a.m. till noon at North Mankato’s Benson Park, off of Tim Road.

Some featured activities include a plant sale, tours of the Benson Park Prairie, balloon animals, face painting, and concessions.

The goal of “Let’s Pollinate” is to plant flowers that attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators for gardening season.

300 plugs of flowers and plants will be available for the public to plant.

“We’re just giving the public a little perspective on what they can do as far as the plants that are available. They’ll be given seed packets if they’re interested, and plants will be for sale that they will be planting,” water & parks superintendent Duane Rader said.

Organizations like Minnesota Landscapes, Monarch Joint Venture, and Minnesota Extension will all be on-site tomorrow to provide resources and answers questions about plants and pollinators.

