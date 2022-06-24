Sen. Tina Smith responds to SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade
Sen. Smith says Roe v. Wade could be the first of several decisions that could be overturned by the conservative-majority court.
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) is calling the United State Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “step backwards.”
