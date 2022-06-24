Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sen. Tina Smith responds to SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Sen. Smith says Roe v. Wade could be the first of several decisions that could be overturned by the conservative-majority court.
Senator Tina Smith is calling the Court’s decision a step backwards.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) is calling the United State Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “step backwards.”

She says Roe v. Wade could be the first of several decisions that could be overturned by the conservative-majority court.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. Al rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Eastbound lane of Lee Blvd. to close on June 28
Senator Tina Smith is calling the Court’s decision a step backwards.
Sen. Smith: Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade decision a step backwards
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Minnesota and Iowa leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade