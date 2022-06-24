Your Photos
SMILES Independent Living Center is giving everyone access to water skiing

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Smiles Center is looking for people who are interested in participating as well as volunteers to help provide a fun water skiing experience for people with disabilities.

Volunteer training will take place next Wednesday in Madison Lake.

Adaptive water skiing will take place next month on July 13, 20, and 27.

”It’s just a blast. It’s just watching people learn new skills or hone their skills on things that they’ve done before and just to see them succeed and have fun. And it’s just a fun time for everybody,” said Bonnie Danberry, executive director of SMILES Center.

There are no age restrictions, though registration is required in advance for both skiers and volunteers.

