Strong storms tonight; a sunny, cooler weekend ahead

By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today’s heat and humidity will fuel strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves across the region tonight into Saturday morning. While large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts will be the main threat, heavy rain will also be possible. The front will exit tomorrow, taking the heat and humidity along for the ride and leaving us with a cooler, comfortable weekend. This dry, milder weather pattern will continue well into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, warm and humid. Temps will climb into the low 90s with dew points rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. The heat/humidity combination will carry the heat index into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will develop in the Dakotas late this afternoon and move into far western Minnesota tonight. Storms will track from west to east across Minnesota and Iowa through the late night hours tonight into early Saturday morning. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts being the main threat. While an isolated tornado is possible, the risk of tornadoes is not exceptionally high. In addition to severe weather, these storms could also bring locally heavy rainfall amounts of an inch or more. Storms will exit from west to east late tonight into Saturday morning.

Saturday could start with an isolated morning thunderstorm or two, but that will be followed by sunshine, cooler temps, and a gradual decrease in humidity. Sunday will be an absolutely gorgeous day with sunshine, low humidity and cooler than average highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry weather will continue through most of next week, with high temperatures gradually increasing throughout the week. It’s way too early to be specific with where and when, but shower and thunderstorm chances will increase as a couple of weak systems slide through later in the week. The Weather Team will be watching and will have updates as we get closer.

