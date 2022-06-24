Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address

A family is stressed out after a roofing company was sent to the wrong address and removed their house’s roof. (Source: KXLY/Jessica Hotvedt/CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho (KXLY) – A family in Idaho is stressed out after a roofing company, sent to the wrong address, accidentally removed their house’s roof.

Jessica Hotvedt said her daughter came home June 1 to find that their roof was gone.

The home now has damage inside following rainy weather, forcing the family to also remove part of their flooring destroyed by water.

The house is covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by the contractor that said there was miscommunication and the roofers were sent to the wrong address.

D.R. Roofing told the family their insurance would handle it, but so far, those claims have been denied. The price to fix the mess is over $70,000.

“It was a mistake, a very costly mistake. It should have been fixed. It just should have been fixed but no one will do it,” Hotvedt said.

Hotvedt is worried about her kids’ health, and the smell of mold and mildew from water damage is overwhelming their bedrooms.

“We want to be able to, you know, protect ourselves from the weather here, and hopefully we don’t go into fall without [a roof],” she said.

KXLY reached out to D.R. Roofing, who said they are working to fix the mistake but did not want to leave further comment.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead
Reigniting Tesla fire
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Sen. Tina Smith gets bi-partisan support for One Health Act
Sen. Tina Smith responds to SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade