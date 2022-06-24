Winning Duo: Two lifelong best friends find success on and off softball field

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two lifelong best friends are finding success on and off the softball field. Next year, they’ll be seniors in high school. They support each other and have found one very big and unique fan club.

”We just all worked really hard and finally got the feeling that we’ve been working towards all season,” Nicollet softball player Tori Adams said.

Landry Dubeau and Tori Adams have been best friends for as long as they can remember.

And on June 10, they celebrated bringing state championship titles to their schools: Adams for Nicollet and Dubeau for Mankato West.

“It’s fun to watch someone you love and have been with together, who have grown up with, like, succeed. And doing it together is really, really fun too,” Dubeau said.

Off the field, you can see them working in Monarch Meadows, taking care of residents who say they are their biggest fans.

“I was so proud of those two, especially where they’re best friends and playing for different schools. Ending up both of them with the championship was really something special,” stated Richard Traver, resident at Monarch Meadows.

Residents, managers and coworkers were thrilled to welcome the girls back after the win.

“He told me about all the time he was listening on the radio. There are people here listening on the radio, watching the news after the games at night. It feels super good to have all the support,” added Adams.

For residents and coworkers, they are champions on and off the field.

“They are eager to work, eager to play and eager to have fun, and do a great job when they’re here,” said Tammy Roemhidt, lead care manager at Monarch Meadows.

“It’s really cool to be able to see a couple of young ladies of this caliber join our community and be able to juggle it all and be successful at everything they’re doing,” Monarch Meadows Executive Director David Lewis.

