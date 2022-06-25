Your Photos
Bersaw lifts Mankato National past Chester Bird in Mulvihill Invitational

Mankato National's right-handed pitcher Riley Bersaw recorded 15 strike outs and three hits in the victory, including a two-run home run in the fifth inning.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second day of the 15th Annual Mulvihill Invitational got underway from ISG Field on Saturday morning.

Mankato National led off the day’s action with a 5-0 win over Chester Bird. Right-handed pitcher Riley Bersaw recorded 15 strike outs and three hits in the victory, including a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Mankato American followed up the morning’s action with a 5-4 loss to Chester Bird.

The American Legion baseball tournament continues on Sunday as American and National battle it out at 2:30 p.m. at ISG Field.

