Cooler Air Arrives To Close Out The Weekend

By Joshua Eckl
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some passing showers for our Saturday but overall mostly sunny with near-average high temperatures. Sunday, a northwesterly wind remains in place allowing for some cooler temps across the area. Highs Sunday will remain in the low to mid-70s running about 5 degrees below normal. The area will be blessed with plenty of sunshine but those northwesterly winds will be breezy around 15-20 mph gusting to 30.

By Monday temps climb back into the low to mid-80s with the sunshine remaining in place. Tuesday, some rain is possible with highs in the 80s, warmth spikes Wednesday as highs climb back into the 90s.

