Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gardeners come out for second annual Let’s Pollinate event

The event kept children curious and engaged about planting, as well as their parks.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The morning rain didn’t stop gardeners from coming to the second annual Let’s Pollinate event at Benson Park.

The North Mankato Taylor Library co-hosted the event with the city of North Mankato and Minnesota Landscapes.

The goal was to plant flowers and other plants at Benson Park that attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators to the area to spread pollen to crops and other gardening areas.

Six vendors, including the Minnesota 4-H Extension, provided resources and information about the plants and created ways to plant at home.

“They’re making seed bombs right now. So, these kids are going to make these seed bombs, and they can take them home and they can plant them at their house so they can also have pollinator plants,” Minnesota 4-H extension pollinator ambassador Amanda Vogel said.

The event kept children curious and engaged about planting, as well as their parks.

“They’ll actually help the environment. Also, get rid of weeds and thistles, because they are pretty poky and they hurt you and they are actually not very nice to plants. They drive them out of their natural environments,” gardener Amelia Kruse said.

Attendees also enjoyed a plant sale, tours of the Benson Park Prairie, balloon animals, face painting, and concessions.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

The tourney continues on Saturday.
Mankato American, Mankato National pick up wins on first day of Mulvihill Invitational
Absentee and early voting begins for primary and special election
The second annual pollinate event takes place on Saturday
Groundbreaking ceremony at Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Waseca hospital expansion, renovation