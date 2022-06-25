Gardeners come out for second annual Let’s Pollinate event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The morning rain didn’t stop gardeners from coming to the second annual Let’s Pollinate event at Benson Park.

The North Mankato Taylor Library co-hosted the event with the city of North Mankato and Minnesota Landscapes.

The goal was to plant flowers and other plants at Benson Park that attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators to the area to spread pollen to crops and other gardening areas.

Six vendors, including the Minnesota 4-H Extension, provided resources and information about the plants and created ways to plant at home.

“They’re making seed bombs right now. So, these kids are going to make these seed bombs, and they can take them home and they can plant them at their house so they can also have pollinator plants,” Minnesota 4-H extension pollinator ambassador Amanda Vogel said.

The event kept children curious and engaged about planting, as well as their parks.

“They’ll actually help the environment. Also, get rid of weeds and thistles, because they are pretty poky and they hurt you and they are actually not very nice to plants. They drive them out of their natural environments,” gardener Amelia Kruse said.

Attendees also enjoyed a plant sale, tours of the Benson Park Prairie, balloon animals, face painting, and concessions.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.