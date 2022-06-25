Title IX: Meyer, Brock changed landscape for women’s sports at Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The conversation surrounding Title IX turning fifty continues and you can’t tell the story of Title IX’s impact at Minnesota State without mentioning National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Hall of Fame Softball Coach Lori Meyer and MSU Hall of Fame Women’s Athletic Director Georgene Brock.

“Coach Lori Meyer is Title IX at MSU. She’s been here since the beginning and she’s been a huge part in a lot of the growth,” said Coley Ries, former Minnesota State pitcher who played under Meyer en route to the 2017 NCAA DII Softball National Championship.

Meyer’s highly-decorated coaching career at Minnesota State started in 1983 upon graduation from Upper Iowa where Meyer was a three-time letter winner.

“I remember meeting and seeing Lori Meyer for the first time. When she had first come here, she actually coached volleyball for a while before she coached softball and I could remember thinking ‘Wow, she’s really young’ and she’s only a couple ears older than me” Sue (Klar) Ries shared while reflecting on her own tennis and basketball career (1978-1982) at MSU.

“I looked at her the same way Sue looked at her like ‘Wow, she’s not very old and she’s coaching’ and I just think those strong women’s personalities really helped me get through my years of running and dealing with classes and scheduling and stuff like this,” added Ruth (Gjerdahl) Vetter, who competed for the Maverick track and field team from (1984-1987).

Before the federal legislation of Title IX, one-percent of college athletic budgets went to women’s sports programs.

Even years after Title IX, the disproportion was felt.

“It was so different. The men would maybe have a bus and we’d have two white vans and it was just that difference that you knew that wasn’t quite right,” explained Vetter.

Meyer knew those imbalances personally and fought for the program’s she coached, so much so, former women’s athletic director Georgene Brock called the Storm Lake, Iowa native ‘fiesty.’

“We’re all people pleasers and so, as a coach myself I want to please people, be grateful for the things that we have, but learning from her, sometimes you need to push the envelope and get things done. She really inspired me and gave me the motivation to step up and do that at times,” Coley Ries, who currently occupies the third-base coaching box for the Gustavus softball program, said.

Since taking over MSU softball in 1984, Meyer led the program to eight conference titles, along with a national title in 16 NCAA tournament appearances.

Brock, another trailblazer, was instrumental in helping create a quality league in the Northern Sun Conference for women to compete in.

“We’re in Georgene Brock hallway here. She was a huge pioneer when it came to women’s sports here at Mankato State and was a coach of several different sports at the time and not only had a storied career, but also as an athletic director. She clearly paved the way for a lot of us,” said Sue (Klar Ries).

More than creating opportunity, Meyer and Brock have inspired student-athletes at MSU to be great.

“She’s rubbed off more on me in my coaching career than I realized in my playing career, because she always demanded the best for us as student athletes and it was all about making the experience the absolute best she could for us,” Coley Ries added.

‘Lori Legend’s’ record over almost four decades with the Mavericks is impressive, but its those relationships that’ll immortalize Meyer as former athletes continue to give back to the game.

