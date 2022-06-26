Less Breezy And Warmer To Start The Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday’s cooler temps are due in part by an upper level trough moving through the region. Associated with the trough breezy northwesterly winds. As the trough and low, that is situated over the Hudson Bay, moves out of the area an upper level shortwave ridge and area of high pressure build in allowing for temps to gradually warm and winds to quiet down.

Overnight tonight, it will be clear with lows in the 50s, winds decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Monday, sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, winds 5-10 mph out of the west-southwest. Monday night, increasing clouds with lows in the 60s, winds shifting to the south around 5-10 mph.

A short wave trough moves into the area Monday night providing a chance for showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday and again Tuesday afternoon. Temps continue to warm into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday as southerly winds continue. A more amplified ridge arrives during the middle of the week allowing for temps to spike back into the 90s before cooler temps arrive to close out the week.

