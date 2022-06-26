Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Less Breezy And Warmer To Start The Week

After a beautiful Sunday temps gradually climb back into the 90s by the middle of the week.
After a beautiful Sunday temps gradually climb back into the 90s by the middle of the week.(KEYC Weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday’s cooler temps are due in part by an upper level trough moving through the region. Associated with the trough breezy northwesterly winds. As the trough and low, that is situated over the Hudson Bay, moves out of the area an upper level shortwave ridge and area of high pressure build in allowing for temps to gradually warm and winds to quiet down.

Overnight tonight, it will be clear with lows in the 50s, winds decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Monday, sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, winds 5-10 mph out of the west-southwest. Monday night, increasing clouds with lows in the 60s, winds shifting to the south around 5-10 mph.

A short wave trough moves into the area Monday night providing a chance for showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday and again Tuesday afternoon. Temps continue to warm into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday as southerly winds continue. A more amplified ridge arrives during the middle of the week allowing for temps to spike back into the 90s before cooler temps arrive to close out the week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Below normal to end the weekend, temps on the rise Monday.
Cooler Air Arrives To Close Out The Weekend
Cooler weather arrives to close out the weekend.
KEYC News Now Saturday Forecast
A trough will provide cooler weather for our Sunday.
KEYC News Now Saturday Forecast
KEYC Weather
A sunny, cooler weekend ahead