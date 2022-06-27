27 years later, investigators still search for answers in Jodi Huisentruit’s case

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – On June 27th, 1995, morning news anchor Jodi Huisentruit never showed up to work at her job in Mason City. Nearly 27 years later, investigators continue to search for answers.

“I think the case still impacts people here everyday,” Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said.

Brinkley is the latest to inherit Jodi’s case, taking over as chief in 2016.

“I think anybody who wasn’t here that day, thought 27 years later we would be talking about an open case,” he said. “...It doesn’t get any easier, I’ll tell you that. People’s memories don’t get better. Evidence doesn’t improve.”

He said since taking over, his department has kept Jodi’s case prioritized.

“Maybe the case isn’t so open, " he said. “I view the integrity of the case file a key to success down the road in this situation.”

After more than 25 years, tips still come in. MCPD isn’t the only group invested in finding answers.

“Someone needs to be out there, promoting Jodi’s case,” FindJodi member Scott Fuller said. “And I wish every cold case had a FindJodi.”

Fuller is one of the newest members of FindJodi, a team of journalists stationed across the country, working to keep Jodi’s story alive.

“Get Jodi’s name out there,” he said. “To make sure as many people as possible know who she was. Know where this happened and know the details in particular so they can come forward with information.”

The group even has a billboard in the community where she was last seen.

“It may well be a name we’ve heard before,” Fuller said. “But, I think it’s equally likely, if not more likely, that it’s a name we’ve never heard before. And if this person is caught, it may surprise a lot of people.”

“I think it’s absolutely possible that the person could still be living and live in the area,” Brinkley said.

Monday morning, on the day Jodi was abducted 27 years ago, FindJodi hosted an event outside the station she worked at in Mason City, to remember Jodi. FindJodi team members, friends and people who know Jodi as more than just a missing person plan to be there.

If you have any information related to the case, call the Mason City Police Department, (641) 421-3636 or the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at (515) 725-6010 or via email at dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.