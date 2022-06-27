Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Abortion becomes top election issue; Minnesota politicians, candidates respond

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is sparking mixed reactions across the country.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is sparking mixed reactions across the country.

Friday’s ruling eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, leaving the issue up to the states.

It’s caused protests in cities across America, including St. Paul.

“Our fight is not over. If anything, it’s gotten bigger. Up until now, we’ve had one single battle on the national level, and now its split to 50 battles on the state level,” said Jenna Schabert, a demonstrator at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Some are celebrating the decision, while others are calling it a step back.

In a statement sent to KEYC, State Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL-Mankato) said, “Women and their doctors should make decisions about private health matters, not politicians. Overturning Roe is an egregious act with long term health care implications for everyone.”

The fall of Roe has lifted abortion to a top election issue.

Frederick said he will “continue working to maintain the protections Minnesota has implemented and will fight any attempts by extreme politicians to double-down on slashing reproductive rights.”

Republican Brad Finstad is on the ballot for the upcoming Special Election in Minnesota’s First Congressional District. He sees the high court’s ruling as a move in the right direction.

“I’m happy for this country because it brings this conversation more locally, and it allows us in the state to have these conversations. It takes it out of the court’s hands,” Finstad mentioned.

People on both sides are calling for change at the national and state levels.

“We have got to get to these November elections and let’s have a discussion, let’s talk about what we actually want the abortion laws to be in Minnesota because that big roadblock Roe v. Wade is now gone,” stated Scott Fischbach, executive director at Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.

“A lot of people are grieving right now, but we’re trying to encourage people to turn that grief into rage and to use that rage into social change,” St. Paul demonstrator Christine Harb added.

For change to happen, Finstad believes it will take civility and respect.

“We live in a world where a lot of folks lead with punches and elbows, and I think we owe it to our kids and our next generations to be more civil with our politics-- more civil with our conversations,” Finstad explained. “That might mean we don’t agree on things, but we can still be neighborly. We can still be friends in southern Minnesota that care about moving our community forward.”

DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger will go up against Finstad in the Special Election on Aug. 9.

In a statement sent to KEYC, Ettinger echoed Rep. Frederick by stating, “The Supreme Court’s actions will have dire and immediate consequences for women and families across America. The government should not be making criminals out of women or their doctors for their personal healthcare decisions. I’ll vote to codify the rights outlined under Roe v. Wade into law.”

READ MORE ABOUT THE SUPREME COURT'S DECISION TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE:
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Planned Parenthood tells 11 News they are against the decision while Save the Storks are for...
Minnesota and Iowa leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
MN STATE CAPITOL
Sen. Tina Smith responds to SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade
Senator Tina Smith is calling the Court’s decision a step backwards.
Walz signs order to help shield abortion patients, providers
Governor Tim Walz
Politicians, advocates react to overturn of Roe v. Wade
People have been vocal about their thoughts on the Supreme Courts recent decision to overturn...

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Abortion becomes top election issue; local politicians, candidates respond
DVIP: 'Closing the loophole gives survivors a little bit more protection.'
‘Gives survivors a little bit more protection’ - ‘Boyfriend loophole’ closed with new gun safety law
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack is set to visit Eastern Iowa Tuesday.
Agriculture Secretary Vilsack to visit Iowa Tuesday