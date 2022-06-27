Your Photos
Bemidji Police respond to attempted abduction

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police were dispatched at 6:25pm on Sunday evening to Cameron Park for a report of an attempted abduction. Two juvenile females told police they were walking down the paved entrance road into the park when they were approached by a younger male who asked them to walk into the woods to look at a snake.

The girls became nervous and began to walk away. He followed them and, at one point, wrapped his arm around one of the females and attempted to pick her up. Both juveniles started to scream which caused the male to let go and run away.

The male was described as being light-complected with curly dirty blonde hair. He is believed to be in his late teens to early twenties in age. He is between 5′7″ to 5′10″ tall and has a slim build. This male has acne on his face and forehead with brown eyes, and very pink lips. The suspect was wearing a red and black baseball cap, black sweat shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and squared toed cowboy boots.

Police are asking that anyone with information reach out to them. They’re also requesting to view any surveillance footage from homes or businesses in the area.

Information or evidence can be provided to Detective Nick Whichello at 218-333-8312. An anonymous report can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

