Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bistro opens in newly renovated Hugo Building

A historic Old Town building has a new look and a new business.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic Old Town building has a new look and a new business.

The Hugo Building was built in 1915 and has housed a variety of businesses over the years.

Alpine Bistro first welcomed visitors to the old building back in March and wanted guests to have a modern experience while still appreciating the history of Old Town Mankato.

When you walk inside, you know you just feel the age of the building and the history. And it’s more it’s more just a place where you can just breathe and enjoy amazing food,” Alpine Bistro owner James Brezina said.

Building officials said that they plan on partnering with other Old Town businesses in an attempt to keep growing the community.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

A school employee gives out food to students.
Pandemic school lunch waivers set to expire
Pandemic school lunch waivers set to expire
Bistro opens in newly renovated Hugo Building
Monkeypox Gfx
First presumed case of monkeypox diagnosed in Minnesota