Bistro opens in newly renovated Hugo Building

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic Old Town building has a new look and a new business.

The Hugo Building was built in 1915 and has housed a variety of businesses over the years.

Alpine Bistro first welcomed visitors to the old building back in March and wanted guests to have a modern experience while still appreciating the history of Old Town Mankato.

When you walk inside, you know you just feel the age of the building and the history. And it’s more it’s more just a place where you can just breathe and enjoy amazing food,” Alpine Bistro owner James Brezina said.

Building officials said that they plan on partnering with other Old Town businesses in an attempt to keep growing the community.

