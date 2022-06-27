Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Closed lanes on I-90 to temporarily reopen

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont that were closed for construction are reopening temporarily.

Construction on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont began on May 9. Since then, traffic has been reduced to a single lane in the eastbound lanes with westbound lanes also being closed off during construction.

The lane restrictions will resume on July 5, when milling and paving operations are expected to begin.

Separate temporary eastbound on and off ramp closures will be required for approximately one week each at Highway 263 and at Martin County 39.

Construction on I-90 is expected to be complete in early August and includes resurfaced traffic lanes, shoulders and ramps, and upgraded guardrails.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

The annual St. Clair Days closed out its annual celebration Wednesday
St. Clair Days features tribute to lost community member
The blue FreeLittleLibrary in St. Clair, Minn.
St. Clair Days features tribute to lost community member
FILE The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association, also known as The Peppers, has teamed up...
Mankato Peppers to host 96 Team Softball Tournament
The town of Henderson ended its weekend celebration for Sauerkraut Days today. The town watched...
Sauerkraut Days ends its weekend celebration