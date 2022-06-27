Closed lanes on I-90 to temporarily reopen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont that were closed for construction are reopening temporarily.

Construction on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont began on May 9. Since then, traffic has been reduced to a single lane in the eastbound lanes with westbound lanes also being closed off during construction.

The lane restrictions will resume on July 5, when milling and paving operations are expected to begin.

Separate temporary eastbound on and off ramp closures will be required for approximately one week each at Highway 263 and at Martin County 39.

Construction on I-90 is expected to be complete in early August and includes resurfaced traffic lanes, shoulders and ramps, and upgraded guardrails.

