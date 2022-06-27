DEED to announce new office of public engagement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Department of Employment and economic Development announces a new Office of Public Engagement.

The goal of the office is to connect with Minnesota’s diverse communities in conversation and action.

DEED says it will allow them to achieve their mission of ensuring the growth of the Minnesota economy, for everyone.

Tomorrow morning, Commissioner Steve Grove will share more details about DEED’S Office of Public Engagement.

