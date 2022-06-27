Your Photos
First case of monkeypox presumed to be in Minnesota

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials have confirmed the first presumptive case of the Monkeypox virus in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the risk to the general public is low after the patient was apparently exposed while traveling abroad.

The infected patient is receiving outpatient care and contact tracing is being conducted according to health officials.

The CDC has reported, as of June 24, that 201 cases of the monkeypox virus have been reported.

Those cases span across 27 states in the country.

Minnesota DOH says to practice good hand hygiene and minimize skin-to-skin contact with those who have been exposed.

