First presumed case of monkeypox diagnosed in Minnesota

The first case of monkeypox has been discovered in Minnesota.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The first case of monkeypox has been discovered in Minnesota.

Richard Kennedy, co-director of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, spoke with media members Monday to discuss what it means for Minnesotans.

Monkeypox begins with an incubation period that varies from two or three days to nearly three weeks. Early on, people experience flu-like symptoms, including fever, headaches, swelling of lymph nodes and muscle aches.

The rash that is commonly associated with monkeypox doesn’t always occur, but can vary in severity and can last for up to three or four weeks. The virus spreads through direct contact with someone who is infected, and, although the first case has been confirmed in Minnesota, experts are saying there is low concern for the virus as of now.

“This person had traveled recently, so it is probably not that the virus is not present and spreading in the state, they probably brought it from somewhere else. That is just a guess at this point, until we know more we will not have that definitely pinned down, but I would say for most of the people in Minnesota right now, the risk is still really low,” Kennedy explained.

There are two vaccines available that are effective against monkeypox, one of which is for smallpox and has been effective in about 85% of cases.

Experts say to contact your doctor and get tested if you are showing symptoms.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

