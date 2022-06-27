Your Photos
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.(Government of Yukon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Gold miners discovered a rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth in the territory of Yukon.

The Yukon government said the baby is female and likely died during the ice age, more than 30,000 years ago.

The government says a partial mammoth calf was found in 1948 in Alaska, but this is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.

Scientists believe woolly mammoths, who wandered North America along with wild horses, cave lions and giant bison, went extinct as late as 4,000 years ago.

As an adult, it could have grown up to 13 feet tall at the shoulder.

