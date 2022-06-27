Your Photos
LSU to hire Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson

FILE - Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, holds a meeting on the mound with...
FILE - Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, holds a meeting on the mound with pitcher Taylor Rogers and catcher Mitch Garver during a baseball game in Minneapolis on Aug. 11, 2019. Johnson has informed the club he will leave his job, reportedly for the same role at LSU. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and Jay Johnson have made their first huge hire replacing one of two assistants in hiring Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

LSU confirmed the hire on Monday, June 27. Johnson will begin his tenure in Baton Rouge later this week after the Twins complete their five-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Johnson is replacing former Tiger pitching coach Jason Kelly, who left after one season to take the head coaching job at the University of Washington.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce Wes Johnson as our pitching coach at LSU,” Jay Johnson said. “We have hired, in my opinion, the best pitching coach in the country at any level. The success he has had at the highest level of baseball speaks to Wes’ ability to communicate, teach, develop and motivate. Our current and future pitchers have a coach in Wes that will get the best out of them and help them develop into one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball on an annual basis.”

The Twins pitching coach has spent the past four seasons with the Twins, a team that has won the AL Central in 2019 and 2020 and currently is in first place for the 2022 season. Johnson has experience in the college ranks coaching at Arkansas and Mississippi State and was the pitching coach for the Razorbacks in 2018 when they finished as runner-ups in the CWS.

Johnson will leave the Twins midseason after the five-game series to accept the Tigers’ job.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

