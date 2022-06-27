Your Photos
Victim impact statements read in Lang Sentencing hearing

The jury deliberated for around two hours yesterday before returning their verdicts for Michael Lang: guilty on all charges, including first degree murder.
By Adam Carros
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - At least six people gave victim impact statements as the man who shot and killed an Iowa State Sergeant last year was sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Lang shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at Lang’s home in April 2021 after Lang had assaulted a Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop. Lang later surrendered.

Lang was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assaulting a peace officer last month. The first-degree murder charge carries with it a life prison sentence without parole.

In addition to the life sentence for murder, a 25-year sentence for the attempted murder count and a five-year sentence for assault was also imposed.

