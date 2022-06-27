Mankato Peppers to host 96 Team Softball Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association, also known as The Peppers, has teamed up with local communities for the Peppers Classic Softball Tournament.

Ninety-six teams consisting of four different age groups from 12 and under to 18 and under will be playing games over a span of three days, starting this Friday and ending on Sunday.

The games will be played at Mankato’s Sibley and Jaycee Parks, Caswell Park in North Mankato and Jefferson Fields in St. Peter.

The mayors from all three cities, along with local sports broadcasting legend Barry Wortel will be throwing out the first pitches at the opening ceremonies.

