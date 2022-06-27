Mohamed Noor to be released from prison
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 is scheduled to be released from prison next week.
Mohamed Noor is scheduled to be released from custody Monday.
He received a new sentence in October of nearly five years in prison after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen.
The decision vacated a prison term of 12-and-a-half years that Noor had been serving.
Damond’s father said in an email to The Associated Press that his release after a “trivial sentence” shows disrespect to the wishes of the jury that convicted him.
