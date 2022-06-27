Your Photos
Mohamed Noor to be released from prison

FILE — Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017, is scheduled to be released from prison next week.(Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 is scheduled to be released from prison next week.

Mohamed Noor is scheduled to be released from custody Monday.

He received a new sentence in October of nearly five years in prison after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen.

The decision vacated a prison term of 12-and-a-half years that Noor had been serving.

Damond’s father said in an email to The Associated Press that his release after a “trivial sentence” shows disrespect to the wishes of the jury that convicted him.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

