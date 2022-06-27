New paint classes taking place at Blue Moon Bar and Grill

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - A new paint class took place at a Kasota bar for the first time today.

The Blue Moon Bar and Grill hosted a “paint and sip” class by the Wine and Canvas organization.

The classes were previously hosted at Buster’s Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato for eight years, until the bar closed in May. Blue Moon reached out to Wine and Canvas to bring them back.

Today’s painting was titled “Swan Lake.”

According to the owner of the Wine and Canvas Rochester, Melissa Pearson, the classes are a fun way to be creative with a step-by-step, in-person guide.

“For people that maybe have never done art before or that just want to be walked through it so that they don’t feel the pressure to be as creative. They can have a completed project at the end of the night that they can be proud of,” owner of Wine & Canvas Rochester Melissa Pearson said.

Art classes will happen at Blue Moon at the end of each month. The next scheduled class is on July 23, with “wildflower silhouette” as the theme. And on August 21, attendees will paint their pet on a canvas.

“We’re actually talking about continuing it throughout the winter months as well. So, we’re working on that with them right now and if things go well- we got a good turn-out today. So, we’re hoping for a continued turn-out,” bartender Kevin Mock said.

Each month’s theme is created by the Wine and Canvas owners. All painters must sign-up for classes through the Wine and Canvas Rochester website.

