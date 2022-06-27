Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New paint classes taking place at Blue Moon Bar and Grill

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - A new paint class took place at a Kasota bar for the first time today.

The Blue Moon Bar and Grill hosted a “paint and sip” class by the Wine and Canvas organization.

The classes were previously hosted at Buster’s Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato for eight years, until the bar closed in May. Blue Moon reached out to Wine and Canvas to bring them back.

Today’s painting was titled “Swan Lake.”

According to the owner of the Wine and Canvas Rochester, Melissa Pearson, the classes are a fun way to be creative with a step-by-step, in-person guide.

“For people that maybe have never done art before or that just want to be walked through it so that they don’t feel the pressure to be as creative. They can have a completed project at the end of the night that they can be proud of,” owner of Wine & Canvas Rochester Melissa Pearson said.

Art classes will happen at Blue Moon at the end of each month. The next scheduled class is on July 23, with “wildflower silhouette” as the theme. And on August 21, attendees will paint their pet on a canvas.

“We’re actually talking about continuing it throughout the winter months as well. So, we’re working on that with them right now and if things go well- we got a good turn-out today. So, we’re hoping for a continued turn-out,” bartender Kevin Mock said.

Each month’s theme is created by the Wine and Canvas owners. All painters must sign-up for classes through the Wine and Canvas Rochester website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Sauerkraut Days ends its weekend celebration
Cooler weather arrives to close out the weekend.
KEYC News Now Saturday Forecast
A trough will provide cooler weather for our Sunday.
KEYC News Now Saturday Forecast
2022 Mulvihill Invitational
2022 Mulvihill Invitational