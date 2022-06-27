Your Photos
Pandemic school lunch waivers set to expire

A pandemic food waiver program that provided free meals to students is about to expire.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer in full swing for schools across the country, it’s the time of year when school districts take a look at what changes will be made for the next school year.

One pressing change is the nature of school lunches.

“In March of 2020, there were several pandemic waivers that were put into place to help schools feed the children when they were out of school and then also when they were coming back to school. So we’ve been running under pandemic waivers for the last two and a half years. Those waivers are set to expire at the end of June,” explained Darcy Stueber, director of nutrition services at Mankato Area Public Schools.

With pandemic waivers expiring, school officials are concerned that students may now be unable to afford healthy meals.

“As meal prices go up and we’re unable to provide meals for free, we are afraid that less families will participate in the meal program and they will not be getting the nutrition that they need to be successful in school,” Stueber said.

School districts are left to find solutions to keep meals affordable and nutritious, and some are changing the way their food programs work.

St. Peter Public Schools has terminated its contract with an external food provider, deciding to handle food distribution themselves, prioritizing locally sourced foods both from the community and their own greenhouse.

“St. Peter Schools is in a really good position right now because we do have a very healthy food service budget. And that in combination with the idea of going to self-operation will give us that local control of what we are serving to our students,” said Ytive Prafke, early childhood administrator at St. Peter Public Schools.

School districts said that despite pandemic waivers expiring, families should still apply for free or discounted meal programs and that families should reach out to their local school district for more information.

