Plenty of sun with a few scattered storms

The 4th of July weekend is lookin’ good for outdoor activities
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The upcoming week is going to be mostly sunny and warm, with just a couple of chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The 4th of July weekend is looking good for all of the outdoor stuff that you have planned. If you need rain, unfortunately, chances will be fairly limited through the next 7 to 10 days.

The rest of today will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the mid 80s. The week’s first chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will come late tonight through Tuesday morning as a front moves across our region. The storms will be widely scattered, and at this time I do not expect them to be severe.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with high temps in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm and a bit more humid. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 90s on Thursday afternoon. Our second chance of scattered thunderstorms this week will come late Thursday through Thursday night as another cold front moves across the region. While the severe threat is relatively low, there could be one or two stronger storms as this system moves through.

After the front passes on Thursday, we will enjoy cooler, more comfortable weather as we head into the 4th of July weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring plenty of sunshine with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the low 90s. While we will stay mostly dry, an isolated shower or thundershower will be possible Saturday night and Sunday into Monday.

