Sauerkraut Days ends its weekend celebration

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The town of Henderson ended its weekend celebration for Sauerkraut Days today.

The town watched a grand parade down and a sauerkraut eating contest on Sunday.

Sauerkraut Days featured parades, live music, inflatables, plenty of food, and, of course, free sauerkraut from Frank’s Sauerkraut.

The event was hosted by the Sauerkraut Days committee, a nonprofit organization designed to connect residents with local and regional businesses.

“Sauerkraut Days has been a festival in Henderson since the Depression era. It started as a way to bring people to town, because the businesses were suffering, of course, during the Depression. And they thought, with their German heritage, it would be a good way to have Sauerkraut Days. It’s been tremendous ever since,” chairperson of sauerkraut eating contest Dennis Graham said.

This year’s sauerkraut champion is Bob Graham, who was the first out of 12 contestants to finish eating two pounds of sauerkraut in four minutes and 25 seconds.

