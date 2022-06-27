Your Photos
Slow down when navigating work zones this Independence Day weekend

Road construction in Minnesota
Road construction in Minnesota(MGN)
By Tom Overlie
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – With July 4 falling on a long weekend and holiday celebrations throughout the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation urges Independence Day weekend travelers to plan ahead, expect delays and enjoy a safe, steady pace by driving the speed limit – particularly while driving through work zones.

More than 200 projects will be underway on state roads this construction season. While most work will be suspended over the July 4 holiday, work zones will remain in place for many projects. MnDOT recommends that motorists check 511mn.org and plan their routes before they go. When approaching work zones, motorists should expect quickly changing road conditions, reduced speed limits, slower traffic, narrow lanes, lane shifts, detours and delays as they travel through work zones throughout the state.

Motorists should also be aware that the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Some of the highway projects around the state likely to affect weekend travel include:

Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls--reduced to single lane in each direction, lane closures, lane shifts, reduced speed limit; southbound exits within work zone can be accessed at Goodhue County Road 1.

Highway 60 east to Zumbro Falls-- closed between Highway 52 and Highway 63; access detour at Highway 58 in Zumbrota.

Highway 43 at Highway 61 in Winona--lane closures and traffic congestion through work zone.

Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet--road is closed to through traffic.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

