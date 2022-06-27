St. Clair Days features tribute to lost community member

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s been an eventful weekend in St, Clair, with the town booked end to end with events for the annual St. Clair Days festival.

The festival is the biggest event that comes to town each year, and local businesses were sure to prepare for the influx of new faces.

“It was good, we were really busy, we had a lot of foot traffic, a lot of new faces that we haven’t seen before in town. We sold a lot of food and drinks, we supported the town. Local people, they bought all of our ice,” said Arminta Clabo of the St. Clair BP.

The weekend had A 5K and parade on Saturday, with the night ending with a concert in Memorial Park.

On Sunday, the town gathered to see the St. Clair Wood Ducks take the diamond.

“We’re always here, always looking to support our local community, St. Clair itself. We’ve always tried to do what we can for that. So yeah it was good,” Clabo said.

Another tradition that lasted the entire week leading up to St. Clair Days was the city-wide medallion hunt.

The medallion is hidden each year, somewhere in town. with clues being released as the festivities roll on.

The finder of the medallion was rewarded a cash prize.

The location of this year’s medallion was at the Free Little Library, a take-and-leave library next to the school that’s dedicated to Claire Lang, a community member and school employee that lost her life to cancer in 2016 at just 20 years old.

Alongside her brother Neal, who was the inspiration for the community’s Coaches Against Cancer event who also lost his battle with cancer, the two remain at the forefront of the community’s mind, and at the center of the town itself.

