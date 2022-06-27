Warm, humid conditions along with on and off rain chances return this week

Warm and humid conditions are going to continue through the majority of this week as highs hover in the 80s and 90s with minor on and off rain chances mixed in.

This week we will get to see a good mix of sunshine and warm temperatures despite on and off rain chances in the forecast. Most of the upcoming rain chances will take place through the overnight hours, with a couple of days seeing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Today will start off with plenty of sunshine to enjoy as well as pleasant conditions. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon hours as skies remain sunny and winds remain light up to 15 mph possible. Tonight, we will see a gradual increase in cloud coverage through the evening hours, becoming partly cloudy. Our first round of showers and thunderstorms moves in overnight tonight into tomorrow morning, likely moving in after 3 am, and lingering through the mid to late morning hours tomorrow.

Tomorrow will start off with some cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms from Mankato south into northern Iowa and more scattered showers and thunderstorms from Mankato north to the Twin Cities. These shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually clear out of the area between 9 am and 10 am tomorrow morning, leaving behind some cloudy skies which will also clear out. As skies become sunny, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s along with the humidity following the morning rain across the area. Skies will remain clear through the remainder of the day tomorrow and night tomorrow as temperatures dip into the low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be humid along with the hottest day of the week with highs rising into the low to mid-90s with an ample amount of sunshine mixed in. Thankfully, we are looking at windier conditions as winds increase up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. By the overnight hours on Wednesday into Thursday, skies will gradually become partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few overnight showers and thunderstorms possible.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side as showers and thunderstorms become scattered throughout the afternoon hours with temperatures still warm in the upper 80s and low 90s. As showers clear out throughout the evening and night hours Thursday, skies will gradually clear up, becoming partly cloudy by Friday morning.

The fourth of July weekend is going to be a warm one with some shower and thunderstorm chances on Sunday and Tuesday. Thankfully, as of this morning, we are looking at pleasant conditions on Monday the 4th with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s through the weekend and start of next week.

